Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 206 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after purchasing an additional 430,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13.

