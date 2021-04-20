Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 206 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,277,000 after acquiring an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after buying an additional 430,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 315,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $100.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.