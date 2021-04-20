Woodside Petroleum (WOPEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) will release its earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd.

Woodside Petroleum stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Woodside Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

