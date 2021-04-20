Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells $3,781,334.78 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 14,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,781,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Bozzini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total value of $1,530,540.00.

WDAY stock opened at $254.51 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -136.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.