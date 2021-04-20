Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,110 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,217,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $941,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,356,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,990,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,722. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

