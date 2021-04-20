Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Xencor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Xencor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Xencor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

