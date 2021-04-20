Xiotri Hits Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for $426.93 or 0.00782459 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Xiotri has a market cap of $1.89 million and $33,690.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded 3,046.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00018751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00086467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.67 or 0.00646361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

