Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DKMR opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17.
Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile
