Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKMR opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17.

Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

