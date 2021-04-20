Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Up 27.9% in March

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

YMAB opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

