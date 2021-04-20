Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 644,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.6 days.

OTCMKTS:YHEKF opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Yeahka has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yeahka in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. The company offers one-stop payment services, which consists of app-based payment services that enables customers to accept payments using mobile apps, and pay to merchant customers through third-party e-wallets; and traditional payment services, which enables customers to accept non-cash payments that do not belong to app-based payments, including accepting card payments with traditional payment terminals.

