YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Raymond James lifted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE YETI traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.15. 1,617,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,992. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 109.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

