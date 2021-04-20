YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 741 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,849,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average is $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

