YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $71.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.