YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after buying an additional 81,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of AON stock opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $240.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.85 and its 200 day moving average is $214.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

