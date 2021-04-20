YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,784,000 after purchasing an additional 249,571 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.