YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 159,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,248.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

