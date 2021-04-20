YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.