Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to post $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. AGCO reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in AGCO by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AGCO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $151.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $153.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

