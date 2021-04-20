Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.19). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $661,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $577,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,329,238 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 268.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,614. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.10 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.