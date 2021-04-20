Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.76. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $39.21. 16,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $18,761,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,518,000 after acquiring an additional 454,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,028,000 after acquiring an additional 453,310 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after buying an additional 115,743 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.