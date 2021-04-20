Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGBI traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,768. The company has a market cap of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

