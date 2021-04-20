Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.55 Million

Brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report sales of $54.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $49.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $212.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.80 million to $221.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $215.75 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $224.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $38,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.95. 670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

