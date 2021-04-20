Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.28 Million

Brokerages expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post $21.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.36 million and the lowest is $21.20 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $14.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $100.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $101.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $117.60 million to $128.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $96.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

