Zacks: Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). Agenus also reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Agenus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGEN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $532.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $5.95.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

