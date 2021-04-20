Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce sales of $235.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.90 million. Cognex reported sales of $167.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $944.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.43 million to $981.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,538. Cognex has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,944,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cognex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $153,924,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

