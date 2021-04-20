Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.56). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,501 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSSI traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 437,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,945. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

