Zacks: Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.48.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.18. 63,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of -186.13 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.