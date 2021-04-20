Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 1,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,992. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 130,390 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

