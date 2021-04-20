Zacks: Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report $209.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.50 million and the lowest is $199.30 million. PetIQ reported sales of $186.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $939.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $957.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $387,357.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,719.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,582,235 shares of company stock worth $55,733,506. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter.

PETQ stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

