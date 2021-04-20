Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

WTI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 182,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $434.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 3.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

