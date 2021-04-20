Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.76 Million

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report sales of $75.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $78.47 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $322.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.37 million to $337.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $382.13 million, with estimates ranging from $288.23 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after buying an additional 1,504,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after buying an additional 980,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after buying an additional 306,951 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $72.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

