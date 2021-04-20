Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post $2.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $11.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $12.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%.

Separately, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $149.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

