Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Busey reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

BUSE stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Busey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Busey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

