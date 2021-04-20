Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce sales of $176.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.86 million and the highest is $182.20 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $138.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $691.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.37 million to $701.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $687.47 million, with estimates ranging from $678.94 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

