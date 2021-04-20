Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report sales of $119.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.90 million. NewAge reported sales of $63.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $514.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.83 million to $525.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $535.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NewAge by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp raised its position in NewAge by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 175,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NewAge by 105.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NewAge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NBEV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,544. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $297.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.97.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

