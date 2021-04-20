Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will announce $1.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. Aspira Women’s Health posted sales of $1.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year sales of $7.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.20 million to $12.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspira Women’s Health.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWH shares. Truist started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

AWH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,225. The stock has a market cap of $645.72 million, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.