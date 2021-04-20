Zacks: Brokerages Expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.32. BP Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BP Midstream Partners.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPMP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of BPMP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

