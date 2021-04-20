Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report $676.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.20 million. ChampionX reported sales of $261.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $25.59.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after buying an additional 899,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,541 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 569,569 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.