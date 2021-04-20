Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $795.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to announce $795.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $804.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $860.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,634. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $185,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,979 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,932 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

