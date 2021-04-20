Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.92 Million

Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce sales of $21.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36,433.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $119.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.49 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.81 million, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $317.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Shares of DCPH traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 524,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,042. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

