Zacks: Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.94. ExlService posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,120,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,413. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

