Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE PAR traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 351,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,823 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

