Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $409.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.10 million to $447.27 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $356.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $465.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.10 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPIC. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,972. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

