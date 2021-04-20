Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Hold

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Investec upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

SSEZY opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

