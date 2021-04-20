Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $19,372,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Avista by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

