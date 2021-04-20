Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $274.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.