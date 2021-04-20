Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Buy

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

BSAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 450,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,242. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,843,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.