Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

