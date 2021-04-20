Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $8.90 million and $965,586.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 2,705.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.09 or 0.00649211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,861,335 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.