Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $53.17. 7,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 291,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

ZNTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $166,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $213,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,542 shares of company stock worth $5,906,013.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

